TarHeelIllustrated - Offensive Nitty Gritty Versus Wake Forest

North Carolina’s offense turned in one of the better games in program history during Saturday’s 59-53 victory over Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels amassed 742 total yards on the day, 550 through the air and 192 on the ground for an average of 8.9 yards per offensive snap. They racked up 30 first downs, were 5-for-5 in the red zone, 7 of 14 on third downs, and in one stretch of the second half, UNC scored 35 unanswered points. So, here is a breakdown of Carolina’s offensive performance versus Wake Forest: Player grades (only players with 10 or more snaps and graded out at 60.0 or higher are noted): Sam Howell 90.8; Dazz Newsome 78.1; Javonte Williams 74.9; Dyami Brown 73.0; Michael Carter 69.8; Garrett Walston 64.2; Kamari Morales 63.7; Jordan Tucker 60.0.





Rushing

*UNC ran the ball 38 times for 192 yards, which is an average of 5.1 per attempt. *UNC had eight runs of 10 or more yards: Williams 5; Carter 3; Howell 1. *Of UNC’s 30 first downs, 12 came on running plays: Williams 7; Carter 3; Howell 2. *156 of UNC’s 192 rushing yards came after contact: Williams 86; Carter 51; Howell 19. *The Tar Heels combined to avoid 14 tackles: Williams 9; Howell 3; Carter 2.



Rushing Direction

*Left end: 7 attempts for 50 yards (7.1 average), 4 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 15 yards. *Left tackle: 1 attempt for 3 yards. *Left guard: 4 attempts for 23 yards (5.8 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 21 yards. *Between LG&C: 2 attempts for 26 yards (13.0 ave), 1 TD, 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 20 yards. *Between C&RG: 5 attempts for 3 yards (.6 ave), long of 2 yards. *Right guard: 2 attempts for 13 yards (6.5 ave), 1 TD, 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 15 yards. *Right tackle: 3 attempts for 25 yards (8.3 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 20 yards. *Right end: 7 attempts for 51 yards (7.3 ave), 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 26 yards. *QB keep: 2 attempts for minus-4 yards (minus-2 ave), long of 0 yards. *QB scramble: 3 attempts for 15 yards (5.0 ave), 1 first down, long of 7 yards.



Javonte Williams Rushing Direction *Williams ran the ball 13 times for 101 yards (7.8 average) and a TD. *Left end: 4 attempts for 38 yards (9.5 ave), 3 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 15 yards. *Left guard: 1 attempt for 21 yards, 1 first down. *Between LG&C: 1 attempt for 6 yards, 1 first down. *Between C&RG: 2 attempts for 3 yards (1.5 ave), long of 2 yards. *Right guard: 1 attempt for 15 yards, 1 TD, 1 first down. *Right tackle: 1 attempt for 0 yards. *Right end: 3 attempts for 18 yards (6.0 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 17 yards.

Michael Carter Rushing Direction *Carter ran the ball 16 times for 74 yards (4.6 ave). *Left end: 3 attempt sfor 12 yards (4.0 ave), 1 first down, long of 9 yards. *Left tackle: 1 attempt for 3 yards. *Left guard: 3 attempts for 2 yards (.7 ave), long of 2 yards. *Between C&RG: 3 attempts for 0 yards, long of 1 yard. *Right guard: 1 attempt for minus-2 yards. *Right tackle: 2 attempts for 25 yards (12.5 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 20 yards. *Right end: 3 attempts for 34 yards (11.3 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 26 yards.



Passing

*Howell was 32-for-45 with 550 yards, six touchdowns, one INT, 5 Tas, 3 drops, 3 scrambles, 2 sacks,18 passing first downs, NFL QB rating of 142.6. *Howell dropped back to pass under no pressure 36 times and was 26-for-34 with 440 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 3 drops, 2 Tas, 2 scrambles and 15 first downs. *Howell dropped back to pass 14 times while under pressure and was 6-for-11 with 110 yards, 3 TAs, 1 scramble, 2 sacks, and 5 first downs. *Howell was sacked two times, and both were charged to Ed Montilus. *Howell was hurried 6 times: 2 were charged to Montilus and 1 each to Asim Richards, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, and Tucker.



Passing Breakdown

*Howell was 7-for-8 with 23 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. *Howell was 11-for-12 with 110 yards on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield. *Howell was 10-for14 with 224 yards and 5 TDs on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield. *Howell was 4-for-6 with 195 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.





Receiving