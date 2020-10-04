North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-22 victory over Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

UNC’s offense scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and then a late drive in the first half, but otherwise, it sputtered and even at times when it moved the ball stymied itself with penalties and allowing some damaging sacks.

So here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance in the win at BC: