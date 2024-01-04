Advertisement
Offensive Tackle Diego Pounds Enters Transfer Portal

Andrew Jones
North Carolina offensive tackle Diego Pounds has entered the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore became a starter in UNC’s second game this season and remained at left tackle for the remainder of the season.

Pounds, who is 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, played 783 snaps this season for the Tar Heels grading out overall at 61.6, according to PFF. His best grade for a game was 67.3 in the loss at NC State.

With respect to pass blocking, Pounds graded out at 74.0, but he struggled more with run blocking, earning a 53.1 grade. In fact, of UNC’s 460 rushing plays this season, only 32 went over left tackle averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. The Heels did not score a touchdown running the ball through the three hole.

Pounds and Willie Lampkin were set to be the only two returning starters on the offensive line, now that leaves just Lampkin.

