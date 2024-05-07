Under first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, North Carolina’s offense finished second in the ACC in points per game last fall at 34.5, just .1 behind leader Florida State.

With both Drake Maye and Omarion Hampton powering the effort, the Tar Heels led the league and ranked seventh in the country at 491.2 yards per game.

Lindsey said multiple times this spring he wants to run more, and the Tar Heels will be more downhill. Not having Maye anymore, and no clear-cut answer yet at quarterback is forcing the issue some. But it’s also Lindsey’s preference moving forward.

To achieve this, the Heels must excel on first downs, especially with the run. So, to get a gauge on how the offensive approach on first down may look this coming season, it helps to look back.

That is what we’ve done below.

Note that for the season, UNC 424 first down plays, resulting in 218 rushing attempts, 194 passes, and 12 sacks.

Here are the numbers: