Mitch Trubisky waited his turn at North Carolina, and when it finally came, he was ready. Trubisky turned in a terrific redshirt junior season in 2016 that impressed NFL scouts so much he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2017.

The Mentor, OH, native completed 304 of 447 pass attempts with 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2016. His passing yards and touchdowns that year are single-season UNC records. Trubisky also scored five rushing touchdowns that season.

He led Carolina on last-minute drives to win games in consecutive weeks to defeat Pittsburgh at home and Florida State on the road. His teammates said he threw lasers and his head coach simply said he could make every throw and then some.

“He’s just very heady,” Larry Fedora said in 2016. “He makes good decisions, he doesn’t get flustered and he really can do it all.”

Trubisky’s career numbers are 386-for-572 (67.5 percent) with 4,762 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ran for eight scores, too.

He was third-team All-ACC in 2016, a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards and was, of course taken second overall in the NFL draft despite dealing with a nagging question about why he’d started just 13 games at UNC.