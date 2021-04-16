TarHeelIllustrated - Oklahoma Forward Brady Manek Transferring To UNC

Brady Manek, the 14th all-time leading scorer in Oklahoma basketball history, announced Friiday he is transferring to North Carolina and will play one season with the Tar Heels, as THI first reported would happen earlier Friday afternoon.

A 6-foot-9 native of Edmond, OK, Manek entered the transfer on April 3, and just two weeks later, decided to play for new UNC Coach Hubert Davis. Manek averaged 10.8 points per game this past season for the Sooners, but was at 14.4 points as a junior and finished his OU career with 1,459 points.

Manek played in 122 games with the Sooners, starting 111 times. He averaged in double figures in each season in part because he 37.4 percent from three-point range for his career, never shooting below 35.8 percent, which is what he shot as a sophomore.

Manek was 235-for-628 from the perimeter in his career, and overall shot 45.4 percent from the floor. He also converted 74.6 of the 209 free throws he attempted.

“Bad defender. Good on offense when he’s hitting…,” said Carey Murdoch, publisher at Sooner Scoop in the Rivcals.com network. “Still a lot of potential there. He did have some games where he made big plays to win games.”

Manek averaged 5.6 rebounds per game for his career and nearly a blocked shot per game.

He is the second transfer UNC has secured in the last week, joining former Virginia forward Justin McKoy.

Manek’s career-high scoring game at OU was a 31-point effort versus TCU in 2020, and overall, he scored 20 or more points 10 times as a Sooner. He also had a 30-point game versus Oklahoma State in 2020, as well.