Perhaps Steve Hale could have played a couple of seasons in the NBA, or maybe he would have been the last guy cut somewhere. Nobody will ever know because Hale decided before his career at North Carolina came to an end following the 1986 season he was going to medical school, so even if the NBA came calling, he wasn’t going to take the plunge.

The NBA did call, as the New Jersey Nets drafted him in the fourth round in 1986, and Hale stuck true to his word even though he averaged in double figures in each of his last two seasons as a Tar Heel and averaged 24.2 minutes per game throughout his UNC career.

Hale ended up becoming a pediatrician, spending the last 30-plus years in Burlington, VT, though he arrived at UNC from Enid, OK.

The consummate role player, Hale did have some huge games for the Tar Heels, including a 28-point eruption against Duke in the first ever game played in the Smith Center on January 18, 1986. Hale backdoored his way to a monster game against Carolina’s bitter rival.

“When they're overplaying every pass, you're gonna get the back door..,” Hale told the Associated Press after the game. “There are not too many players who couldn't hit the layups I got. I shot layups all day. It wasn't a great performance.”

His coach was certainly proud of the performance.

“Hale was outstanding,” Dean Smith said, “offensively and defensively - every which way.”

The 6-foot-3 lefthander averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 assists per game as a junior and 11.3 points and 4.9 assists per contest as a senior. He led the Heels in drawn charges for each of his final three campaigns.