Payne broke down his commitment into further detail, talked about his recent visit to campus for the basketball game, where he was able to have a sit-down with Brown in his office, talk to position coach Randy Clements, meet with Bryce Baker and potential centerpiece wide receiver prospect Micah Matthews at the Dean Dome for the basketball game against Syracuse, and more.

Payne was also considering Virginia Tech, which was heavily recruiting him. He also had offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Penn State, among others.

“The way that coaches were interacting with me, I could feel like I was already at home. I feel like UNC wanted me, and that I belonged there,” he said.

“Ever since I went to that first camp last summer, the support from the (entire) coaching and recruiting staff has been amazing,” Payne told THI. “They would greet me as if they were my biggest fans. It was (as if) they all had known me for years.

So, on January 17, Payne went ahead and gave his verbal commitment to Carolina. He told THI why he went ahead and did it now.

But he had just returned from Chapel Hill for a recruiting visit last weekend, and was very high on UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Alex Payne , a 6-foot-6, 275-pound 3-star offensive lineman from Gainesville, GA, wasn’t expecting to make his college decision until sometime in his senior season in high school next fall.

THI: Can you go into further detail about what led you to commit to UNC?

PAYNE: "I just wanted to make a decision that would (set the course) for my future in football and life. I was really nervous making the (early call), but I just felt like it was the right thing to do. I talked it over with my parents. (Committing to Carolina) just 'felt right'. I can't really explain it. After having a long (discussion) with Coach Brown and some staff members, I decided to 'shut it all down' and just go with (my gut)."





THI: Alex, you said you love Tar Heels' coaches. Can you explain how you see Brown, Clements, and others as not only good leaders on the field but good role models off it that can help lead you through your collegiate career in Chapel Hill?

PAYNE: "Sure. I see (Carolina coaches) as 'major' role models. Coach Clements and Brown are literally like 'a second set of parents.' They are (large) adult figures to me that I could see myself working under and learning a lot from."





THI: What is it about the culture within the program that stood out to you more than any other program recruiting you in the country?

PAYNE: "It's just the (array of) similarities between my culture and theirs. I met with their players at (the camp last summer). The way they interacted with each other is very similar to how my teammates and I (socialize). The chemistry that Carolina has is (major in my commitment) at the end of the day."





THI: What is your reaction to committing to head coach Mack Brown, and what do you believe makes him stand out among all of the other head coaches in the area and across the country that made you want to play for the Hall of Fame legend and his program so badly?

PAYNE: "Like I said, it's just the way (Brown) interacts with people, and the fact that he's been coaching all of these years. That is really what stood out to me."





THI: What is it that you love about Brown's coaching style on the field?

PAYNE: "Both my high school head coach (Josh Niblett) and Brown are very intense, (extremely) similar in style. But those guys aren't 'breaking you down.' They're building you up, but in an aggressive way. I really love it. That's just something I feed off of. (Even then), the (parallels go further). Coach Clements is really similar to my position coach. (Brown and Clements) are like 'carbon copies' of my coaches at Gainesville."





THI: How did you enjoy watching the basketball game day experience at the Dean Dome, having the red carpet rolled out to watch the Tar Heels dominate Syracuse 103-67, while also being able to hold a meet and greet with other recruits simultaneously?

PAYNE: “It was a (great) game. The crowd was just going ‘insane.’ (Tar Heels) fans were ‘freaking out.’ The (support) shown at the basketball game (suggests) that the (fans) must be unreal at all (Carolina) athletic events.”





THI: We already talked at length about 'similarity in scheme' between Gainesville and Carolina, but now, since you are committed, what are your updated thoughts now on the parallels drawn between the Red Elephants and the Tar Heels on the offense?

PAYNE: "The (best) thing about that is I can work off (concepts I already) know and just (continue to develop my) technique at Carolina without having to learn a whole new system from the 'ground up.' I already have an idea of (general concepts), which is great."





THI: And how does Coach Clements play into that transition as offensive line coach?

PAYNE: "I'm honestly just glad that he will be there for me. If I make a mistake, (Clements) will show me what to do, and (teach me) how to correct it. At the end of the day, I'm just really thankful for that."





THI: Were you able to meet with offensive line coach Randy Clements during your visit, and how did that conversation go?

PAYNE: "I was able to meet with him. We were just catching up on everything. (Clements) was asking me about how my offseason training was going. It was just a casual conversation, but I really enjoyed it."





THI: How was your visit to Coach Mack Brown's office, and what all did you discuss?

PAYNE: "My family and I met with Coach in his office. (Brown) was just really excited to see me, and I was excited to see him, as well. We just had the opportunity to just really reconnect about everything. We talked about football, how my offseason training was going, and how my family was doing."





THI: You said that you spoke with 2025 quarterback commit Bryce Baker and others at the recent basketball game against Syracuse. Can you recap those conversations and how that went?

PAYNE: "It was just really cool (having the opportunity) to meet some of those guys. (Bryce Baker) is a really cool dude. We chatted for about 2-3 minutes, just talking about our high school programs and how the schematics were similar at Gainesville and East Forsyth. Both schools like to run the football a lot."





THI: When do you plan a return trip to campus?

PAYNE: "(My family and I) are still in the process of figuring all of that out."





THI: What do you plan to major in at the prestigious academic institution, and tell me what makes you excited about getting better in the classroom, weight room, and football field, taking in the beautiful campus scenery and living life as a Tar Heel in Chapel Hill?

PAYNE: "I was going to (get my degree in) a law-related (study) or enter the business school, which are both great programs. A change of scenery (from Gainesville to Chapel Hill) is exciting. Just making that transition, getting to meet and hang out with everyone and (continuing to build those relationships), all while experiencing life in Chapel Hill is just very exhilarating to me. I can't wait to get started."