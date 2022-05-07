OL Mantra: More Aggressive Off The Snap

CHAPEL HILL – Change hit North Carolina’s offensive line on the eve of spring practice commencing. Stacy Searels left for the same job at defending national champion Georgia, so UNC Coach Mack Brown scrambled and quickly secured the services of Jack Bicknell, Jr., who spent last season at Louisville. Bicknell has a long history from playing at Boston College to coaching in the NFL and major college, including eight years as the head coach at Louisiana Tech. He not only brought a wide range of experiences to the staff, but also a different approach to blocking. And that’s run and pass blocking. “The thing is, they’re really coming off the ball,” Brown said. “This is the most physical I’ve seen us since we’ve been here. And it’s something that we’ve got to do.” Carolina finished spring practice much more aggressive up front than it started, and that was perhaps the biggest news to come out of the spring, and for anyone with a rooting interest in the Tar Heels, maybe it was the best news, too. Searels has had a very successful career and was not booted to the curb, but Bicknell injected some needed bravado to the o-line room. They need to dictate more, something that was obvious with UNC’s inconsistency running the ball in tight situations, especially the closer it got to the goal line, as the Heels crossed the goal line only 57.1 percent of the time they got into the red zone, with just 18.4 percent of the scores rushing touchdowns. Only a few other Power 5 teams has a worse percentage.

Opening up more holes in all siutaitons will require to guys up from to be more aggressive on the snap. (Jenna Miller/THI)

And, UNC ranked No. 127 out of 130 FBS teams allowing 49 sacks last fall, an average of 3.77 per contest. In addition, the Tar Heels ranked No. 121 in tackles for loss allowed at 7.23 per contest. UNC junior defensive tackle Myles Murphy has noticed a bigger difference in how the o-line is attacking in the run game. “I feel like they got way more aggressive in the run game,” he said. “After he (Bicknell) came in, they started really getting after it in the run game. Pass game same thing, but they’ve really improved in the run game.” The Heels have also gotten more aggressive in pass protection, too. They get into the defensive linemen a bit at the snap to set the base. A byproduct of this could knock off some timing, which could affect blitzes, something the Heels routinely struggled at picking up last fall. Bicknell was at Louisville for just one season, but he had a significant impact on the Cardinals. Louisville ranked No. 22 in the nation last season allowing only 1.54 sacks per game after ranking 98th the season before allowing 2.73 per contest. So, in one season under Bicknell, the sack numbers were cut down by 1.19 per game. He has also coached at Auburn and was the offensive line coach at Ole Miss when current UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo held that post in Oxford.

Protecting the quarterbacks also means being more aggressive up front along the o-line. (Jenna Miller/THI)