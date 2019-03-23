COLUMBUS, OH – Nearly 3,000 miles separate Chapel Hill and Seattle, and it’s not very often that North Carolina and Washington cross paths on the college sports landscape. But there’s a similarity between the two teams as they prepare to face each other in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Huskies’ big man Noah Dickerson is from Atlanta and attended Montverde Academy in Florida before heading out west to play in the Pac-12. The connection?

Brandon Robinson and Luke Maye.

“I played with him in a couple of tournaments being in the same AAU program…,” Robinson said. “He’s a really good player, big body down there, can score and rebound the ball very well.”

Robinson is from Douglasville, GA, so he and Dickerson faced each other in high school basketball in the greater Atlanta area. Dickerson, who is now 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, and Maye squared off many times in their AAU days.

“Brandon Robinson played for the Georgia Stars. He wasn't on my team,” Dickerson said Saturday at Nationwide Arena. “He was on one a couple years younger than me. Luke Maye, when I was a junior, when we were in our last year of AAU, I played his team, like, seven, eight times that whole summer, about seven or eight times. “Our parents talked a lot, got pretty close. Throughout the years, I've always been glad he's been doing his thing at North Carolina. It's been fun to watch.”

Of course the question begged, how did Dickerson do against Maye?

“I guess we'll have to see (Sunday),” Dickerson replied.