Old Guys Up front Still A Thing For Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost three starters from its offensive line that helped the Tar Heels rank No. 10 nationally last fall in total offense. Carolina was 19th in scoring, too. So, on the surface, there weren’t many issues. Only that the Heels had plenty of trouble scoring touchdowns in the red zone (just 57.1 percent) and allowed 49 sacks on the season, which rendered them a ranking of 127 out of 130 FBS teams in protecting the quarterback. The players that moved on could end up on NFL rosters in the fall, so gauging how the o-line will perform this season is a bit tricky. Plenty of experience still returns, especially with Miami transfer Corey Gaynor manning the center position. The o-line room is filled with older guys who have been in college a while, and include some intriguing young players mostly still waiting in line. But as the theme for UNC goes with the 2022 campaign approaching, question marks abound in this room. Senior Asim Richards has moved from right tackle to the left side, and along with senior left guard Ed Montilus, has drawn rave reviews from UNC Coach Mack Brown. In fact, Brown was pleased all spring with how this group came along and continues handing out compliments to the group. “It’s by far the best they’ve looked,” Brown said, noting Richards and Montilus. “William Barnes is doing some really good things, but he still got to be more consistent. We’re really pleased with Corey Gaynor coming in from Miami. He’s a good leader and he’s a big, tough guy. “We went from struggling at center and not having enough last year, now we got three.” Staying on the all-important center position, Carolina really had problems there last fall.

Center Corey Gaynor played 2,101 snaps at Miami before transferring to UNC this past winter. (THI)

Anderson was never healthy and did not approach playing to his potential. Former walk-on Quiron Johnson had mostly gotten reps at both guard spots before last fall, and he eventually took over at center because Anderson simply couldn’t go in the manner he wanted. But with Gaynor coming in from Miami after an injury plagued season last fall, there are options at center. He played in just three games, but in parts of five seasons with the Hurricanes, Gaynor logged 2,101 snaps. So, he is experienced, is regarded as a grinder and mauler, plus he has a new lease on life at UNC while also earning praise for leading that room. “I would say a strong sense of leadership now that Corey Gaynor has taken that role very seriously,” senior running back British Brooks replied when asked what has stood out to him about the offensive line over the last several months. “He brings the offensive line together, not just the offensive line, but I would say the offense in general. Leadership would be the biggest thing in that room.” Gaynor shores up the center position, perhaps turning it from Carolina’s trickiest spot to its healthiest. “Very pleased with Corey Gaynor,” Brown said. “He and Brian Anderson are both playing at center right now, so that’s going to give us depth. We know we got two really good guys that can play there and Quiron Johnson has played there. “So, we really got three centers, where going into last year’s game without Brian Anderson and then Q got hurt, we only had one and he was limited. So, we feel like our depth is much better there.”

Brian Anderson wasn't healthy last season, a reason the Tar Heels' offensive line struggled at times. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Elsewhere, there isn’t any shortage of tread on the tires, though questions still remain. Brown noted Barnes’ inconsistency, which has been the narrative about him for a few years. He has elevated his game, and perhaps the more aggressive approach mandated by new o-line coach Jack Bicknell will extract a bit more from Barnes, who has worked at right tackle and right guard. Then there is intriguing true freshman Zach Rice. He spent much of the spring playing with the ones at right tackle and often looked the part. A casual observer never would have guessed he just turned 18-years-old and was among dudes well into their 20s. Consider the ages of players that likely will comprise most of the rotation: Brian Anderson is 24; Corey Gaynor is 23 and will be 24 early in the season; Quiron Johnson 23 and will be 24 by November; Ed Montilus 22; William Barnes 22 and will be 23 in September; and Asim Richards is 21 and will be 22 in early October. So far, Rice has more than held his own. “Zach Rice is good,” junior defensive tackle Myles Murphy said. “He’s really picking up on all of the pass protections he going to be a good player, a real good player. “ Carolina added Spencer Rolland to the room following the spring semester and his graduation from Harvard. An All-Ivy League performer and acclaimed honor student, Rolland will turn 23 late in the season. He reached the 300-pound mark that was mandated before arriving, and will compete for the starting right tackle spot. UNC is grizzled up front, but consistency will remain a concern until the line gets on the field and changes that tune. It certainly has the parts as well as a new approach, which could lead to better all-around play.