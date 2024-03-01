CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis doesn’t wear goggles anymore when he plays basketball, and hadn’t even thought back to the day when he did for some time, until a reminder was sent his way earlier this week.

In the frenzy of messages he received after scoring 42 points Monday night against Miami, one stood out from the others. It came from an old friend, and caught Davis by surprise, but it was a good surprise.

“One of my friends sent me a picture of when I was like a little kid,” Davis said during an interview Friday at the Smith Center. “When I was in third grade, I had a little Caeser’s ball fade (buzz hair cut). This was when I wore goggles… I used to wear goggles back in the day.

“I thought that was funny, and I (scored) like 42 points.”

The senior UNC guard probably won’t share the photo on social media, but guesses it’s out there for anyone who wants to search for it.

Davis used to do the goggles pose with his fingers after draining 3-pointers, something he did seven times in the 75-71 win over the Hurricanes. But back in the day, corrective lens goggles were mandatory for the sharpshooter.

He also wore glasses growing up. The goggles had corrective lenses, and went hand-in-hand with the glasses.

But by the time Davis reached middle school and became more aware of his attire and how he presented himself, it was time for the glasses and goggles to hit the road.

“I was just like, ‘I’m not wearing them glasses anymore,’” he said. “So, I literally just stopped wearing them, and then my eye sight got better.”