North Carolina has four members of the current freshman class, but two players are getting a ton of attention, so THI decided to ask the older Heels what they think about the hoops qualities of point guard Cole Anthony and big man Armando Bacot.



Garrison Brooks

On Anthony: “He’s one of the best players in the country and he hasn’t even played in a game. That’s a lot to say. I believe in him, he’s a rally talented guy, a really hard worker. I think the thing is about Cole is he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen.” On Bacot: “He’s going to be a huge contribution to our success… I’m trying to help Mando, but I think Mando’s going to help me always get better because he pushes me to be better every day.”



Leaky Black

On Bacot: Usually, freshmen don’t come in this confident. But he backs it up pretty good. If you see him in practice, he backs it up. He runs the floor really well for a big man. He’s a really good player.



Brandon Robinson

On Anthony: Cole is very crafty and can score the ball, can make incredible passes and get to the basket at will and he can dunk on you. He’s very athletic. On Bacot: And Armando, I think he’s very crafty around the rim and he’s a sneaky shot blocker.



Andrew Platek

On them both: “They’re great basketball players, so it’s not hard for them to pick things up pretty quickly.”





