CHAPEL HILL – The decision to name true freshman Sam Howell the first-team quarterback after 14 practices didn’t come as much of a surprise to his older, far more experienced teammates.

The Tar Heels with the most tread on their UNC tires are not only embracing Howell as the starter with a week-and-a-half remaining before the season opener versus South Carolina, but they have no problem making sense of it.

Howell edged out redshirt freshmen Jace Ruder and Cade Fortin, at least for now, and the older Heels absolutely have his back.

“You’ve really seen him grow up throughout camp since he got here,” senior offensive tackle Charlie Heck said, following Monday night’s practice at Kenan Stadium. “Coming in as an early enrollee, he was quiet and shy, but he’s really stepped into his role of being a commander of the offense. And he’s done a great job this camp running and passing.”

Junior running back Michael Carter, who played quite a bit as a true freshman himself two seasons ago, says Howell comes off as being older than he really is.

“His consistency. He’s learning. But his maturity and how fast he’s matured since he got here… Obviously we had to choose one, and I hated it for the other two, but they have good spirits, too.”