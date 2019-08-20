Older Tar Heels Firmly Behind Howell
CHAPEL HILL – The decision to name true freshman Sam Howell the first-team quarterback after 14 practices didn’t come as much of a surprise to his older, far more experienced teammates.
The Tar Heels with the most tread on their UNC tires are not only embracing Howell as the starter with a week-and-a-half remaining before the season opener versus South Carolina, but they have no problem making sense of it.
Howell edged out redshirt freshmen Jace Ruder and Cade Fortin, at least for now, and the older Heels absolutely have his back.
“You’ve really seen him grow up throughout camp since he got here,” senior offensive tackle Charlie Heck said, following Monday night’s practice at Kenan Stadium. “Coming in as an early enrollee, he was quiet and shy, but he’s really stepped into his role of being a commander of the offense. And he’s done a great job this camp running and passing.”
Junior running back Michael Carter, who played quite a bit as a true freshman himself two seasons ago, says Howell comes off as being older than he really is.
“His consistency. He’s learning. But his maturity and how fast he’s matured since he got here… Obviously we had to choose one, and I hated it for the other two, but they have good spirits, too.”
Head coach Mack Brown once again expressed concern about his team’s leadership on offense following Sunday’s practice. He’s asking for more from his older players, including Heck.
So with that need in mind, what kind of leadership has Howell displayed so far in the 16 practices of fall camp?
“He tries to lead his way, which is not always super vocal. It may be a ‘Hey man, let’s go’ or ‘pick it up’ or ‘you’ve got to catch that ball,’” Carter said. “But also, he holds himself super accountable more than most freshmen would.”
Accountability is huge for any quarterback, but it might be a tad rare for a kid who a year ago was facing high school defenses. Howell acknowledged last week the speed of the game threw him off a bit at first last spring, but he continued to adapt and by the time fall camp commenced, he was up to speed with Ruder and Fortin.
Perhaps something that has become clearer in recent weeks that is an innate part of his personality has aided him during this process, too, and likely will moving forward.
“How poised he is. He’s very calm, he’s very, very calm is the best way to put it,” said senior tight end Carl Tucker. “For being a freshman, he’s very into himself, he’s very relaxed in the backfield. He doesn’t really show much emotion. And just being a quarterback and being so young and having this be the first year that Mack is back and having the mentality he has is unbelievable.”
Brown didn’t say Howell will start versus the Gamecocks, but that he’s the blue (first) team guy and the staff was comfortable making it public’s it’s difficult to imagine a scenario he won’t start in Charlotte on Aug. 31.
And when he does, his more grizzled mates will have his full support. Ask them and they’ll tell you he’s earned it.