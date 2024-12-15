Omarion Hampton Declares for NFL Draft

“To the fans: You took a kid from Clayton, N.C. and made him your own. There is nothing like gameday in Chapel Hill. We have the best fans," said Hampton's announcement on X. “Wherever the future takes me, I’m better for having played in front of you all. I’m forever grateful to be a North Carolina Tar Heel.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton will forego his final season of eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced on Sunday.

The Clayton, NC native rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries during the 2024 season, earning First Team All-ACC honors. His 1,660 yards ranked first in the ACC and second in the country.

Hampton leaves Chapel Hill as one of the most decorated running backs in school history. Across 38 career games, he rushed for 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns on 622 carries, while recording 73 catches for 635 yards and four touchdowns.

He ranks fourth in UNC history in rushing yards, second in single-season rushing yards (1,660 in 2024), and third in career rushing touchdowns with 36.

His 42 total touchdowns rank third all-time in program history behind Mike Voight (42) and Leon Johnson (50), who each played four seasons at UNC.

With back-to-back 1,500 yard seasons on the ground in 2023 and 2024, Hampton joined Travis Etienne (Clemson), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), and Dalvin Cook (Florida State) as the only ACC players with back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons in the last 20 years.

Hampton will look to become the first Tar Heel running back drafted since Ty Chandler in 2022 and the eighth since 2011. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.



