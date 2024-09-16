Omarion Hampton Named ACC RB of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 3 of the 2024 college football season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

RUNNING BACK – Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, RB, Clayton, North Carolina

Hampton led the North Carolina offense to 45 points in a win this weekend, rushing for 210 yards and three touchdowns, while catching one pass for seven yards. Hampton didn't lose yardage on any of his 25 rushes on Saturday, and 181 of his 210 yards came after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. Hampton now leads the ACC and ranks fourth in the nation with 416 rushing yards through three games. His 210 yards on the ground were the second most of his career. The victory over North Carolina Central was his 11th career game rushing for 100 or more yards.