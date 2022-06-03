North Carolina will hold another huge contingent of prospects taking their official visit to Chapel Hill this weekend.

The Tar Heels have three class of 2023 commitments so far in quarterback Tad Hudson, offensive lineman Nolan McConnell, and defensive tackle Joel Starlings.

The Tar Heel coaching staff will have eight players in Chapel Hill to take in everything that the Tar Heels have to offer from an athletic, academic, and social standpoint.

Here are a listing of prospects that will be on campus: