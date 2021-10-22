On The Hardwood: Carmichael, Leaky's Role, Love's Guys & More

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina is less than three weeks away from the formal start of the Hubert Davis era, but there are so many storylines to tackle as the season charges closer.

Last week, UNC Coach Hubert Davis and Tar Heels Caleb Love and Armando Bacot took part in the annual ACC Tip Off, the league’s media day in Charlotte, and spent plenty of time fielding a wide range of questions.

As THI continues to build up our basketball coverage, we will dig back into what came out of the Carolina camp last week and then some so continue piecing together whole picture that is the 2021-22 UNC basketball team.

We ran one Hardwood piece earlier this week, and here is another one focusing on some notes and interesting things Davis, Love, and Bacot had to say:





*Davis didn’t play any games in Carmichael Auditorium when he was a Tar Heel, but his uncle, former Tar Heel great Walter Davis did. Carolina playing games in its much smaller former home doesn’t make much financial sense, but Davis wouldn’t mind playing a game there every once in a while.

“I’d love to play in Carmichael, I’d love it,” Davis said. “That would be emotional because that’s where I saw my first Carolina game. And to say that I would be the head coach of the men’s basketball program in Carmichael, I would absolutely love to – my dream is to play one nonconference and one conference game in Carmichael.”

Like the Wofford game a couple of years ago?

“Yeah,” Davis replied. “And us winning next time.”





*Times were occasionally rough for Love last season with him turnover the ball almost as much as he was credited for assists to go with consistent shooting struggles. But the benefit of so much on-the-job training should pay off this season. At least that’s how Love sees things.

The game doesn’t blow by so quickly anymore. He can see the other nine players on the floor and gauge their movements, something he struggled with last winter.

“I feel like it’s slowed down a lot, because having that year under my belt I feel like that helped me a lot,” Love said. “Just sitting down and watching film of all my games and certain shots that I took, certain decisions that I made, I feel like I’ve learned from it I’m gonna take that big leap and have a better season.”

*Bacot has seen a different Love over the last several months.

"Definitely just his confidence,” Bacot said. “He got a new and different swagger about him. He is going out there to kick butt all year. He's been really shooting the ball well. He's been limiting his turnovers too."