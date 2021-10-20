CHARLOTTE – North Carolina is three weeks away from the formal start of the Hubert Davis era, but there are so many storylines to tackle as the season charges closer.

Last week, UNC Coach Hubert Davis and Tar Heels Caleb Love and Armando Bacot took part in the annual ACC Tip Off, the league’s media day in Charlotte, and spent plenty of time fielding a wide range of questions.

As THI continues to build up our basketball coverage, we will dig back into what came out of the Carolina camp last week and then some so continue piecing together whole picture that is the 2021-22 UNC basketball team.

Here are some notes and interesting things Davis, Love, and Bacot had to say: