News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 01:37:17 -0500') }} football Edit

On The Trail... With Deana King

In this edition, Deana King has been on the recruiting trail and has gatherted a few nuggets about a few UNC targets.
In this edition, Deana King has been on the recruiting trail and has gatherted a few nuggets about a few UNC targets. (Kevin Roy, THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The recruiting trail may not be bustling with activity right now, but things are still happening, some prospects are leaning more one way and less another, and North Carolina is in contention for p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}