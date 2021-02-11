TarHeelIllustrated - Once Again, Heels Are Among Nation's Best On The Glass

Even casual observers of North Carolina’s basketball program over the years are aware rebounding is the most important statistic to Tar Heels’ Coach Roy Williams. It is without question. He harps on it when talking to the media, his players often tell tales about their coach’s mandates to grab missed shots, and anyone who has spent time near UNC’s bench during games would gladly take a $5 bill for each time Williams reminds his team to box out, sometimes in loud, demanding tones. They could retire with that fortune. To judge the Tar Heels first begins with their work on the glass, and this year's team is continuing the tradition of outstanding rebounding clubs in Carolina blue. It is UNC's greatest attribute, as has been the case with many of WIlliams' best teams. Three times over the last decade, UNC has led the nation in rebound margin, including 2012, when the Tar Heels were one of the leading contenders to win the national title before Kendall Marshall broke his wrist in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In addition, the 2019 team that included Garrison Brooks starting in the post and Luke Maye as a stretch four, also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and led the nation, as did the 2017 national championship club. NCAA rebound margin rankings only go back through the 2011 season, but the 2009 team that waltzed to the national title was also outstanding on the glass.

The 2017 national champs led the nation in rebounding. (USA Today)

Tyler Hansbrough’s final season at UNC saw the Tar Heels finish No. 2 in the nation averaging 13 offensive boards per game, and that was a team that converted 47.6 percent of its shots from the field. So, 13 extra shots meant an average of around six additional conversions equaling 12 extra points a game. Carolina finished second in the nation that season averaging 89.1 points per contest. “I've always told them we’ve got to rebound the ball so we get more shots,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said after a recent game. This season is no different, and for most of the campaign, Carolina has widely been regarded as the top rebounding club in the nation. Currently, UNC is No. 1 in rebound margin at plus-11.0 per contest. The Tar Heels are second in the nation averaging 13.2 offensive boards per game, which is good for second in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, too, at 38.6 percent. “We just know that's one of our strong suits for the season just with us being so deep in the front court and having so much length,” sophomore forward Armando Bacot said earlier this season.

The Heels have not been outrebounded on the offensive glass in a game this season. (ACC Media)

“We know that's something we can lean on. Even if our shots aren't falling, as long as we attack the glass and get a lot of rebounds that will give us the advantage over the other team and get us extra shots.” The Tar Heels are 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC, and they have won seven of their last nine games. Their offensive rebounding numbers somewhat reflect how the season has gone. No opponent has grabbed more of its own missed shots in a game versus UNC, with only Wake Forest equaling the Heels on the offensive glass when both teams finished their Jan. 20 meeting with 10 each. The Deacons and Iowa are the only teams to have more second chance points than the Heels in a game, owning 18-9 and 21-14 advantages, respectively. Otherwise, Carolina has dominated in second chance points, especially in wins, owning a 16.6-10.3 edge overall for the season. Much of this is traceable to wins and losses. For example, in UNC’s six defeats, its offensive rebound edge is 13.8 to 11.3, but in its 12 victories, the Heels own an 18.0 to 9.8 per-game advantage. It is not a coincidence UNC’s two worst offensive rebounding games were both losses.

Only Wake has equaled the Heels on the offensive glass in a game this season. (ACC Media)