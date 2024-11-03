One Drive, 93 Yards, and a Statement by Surging UNC Offense

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Sixteen plays. Ninety-three yards. Eight minutes and 11 seconds.

That was the offensive drive for North Carolina on Saturday that set it apart from Florida State.

It was a masterpiece for a unit that has at times strung together lengthy drives, but this one came at precisely the right time springing forward the Tar Heels to an emphatic 35-11 victory over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The best drive after perhaps the team’s best week of practice this season.

“One hundred percent,” UNC quarterback Jacolby Criswell replied, when asked if that drive touched on their highest level thus far. “I think this week was probably the best week of practice, if I’m being honest. We just executed as an offense and knew the game plan thick-and-thin.

“We just knew coming in here it was going to be a dog fight, and we had to make sure we had all cleats in the ground and kept moving forward.”

The drive started modestly for the Tar Heels (5-4, 2-3 ACC). Omarion Hampton ran for four yards to the 11-yard-line followed by his two-yard gain. Then the first third-down conversion of the possession came courtesy of Criswell finding Christian Hamilton over the middle for a 10-yard gain.

The rest of the drive: