CHARLOTTE – While the rest of the college basketball world watched and marveled at an upset-filled NCAA Tournament last year, that resulted in no team higher than a four seed reaching the Final Four, one noteworthy member of the hoops community paid it no attention.

Armando Bacot chose to not watch. Really, he just couldn’t.

After helping North Carolina reach the national championship game the previous season, and started last campaign ranked No. 1 in the country, Bacot and the Tar Heels were nowhere to be found in the tens of millions of tournament brackets filled out because they didn’t make the field.

UNC went 20-13 and did not receive an at-large invitation, and then quickly decided it wouldn’t play in the NIT. So, 53 weeks ago, following a loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, Carolina’s season came to an end. So did Bacot’s interest in all things related to the big dance.

“Not one game,” he replied Wednesday, when asked how much of the tournament he watched last spring. “I didn’t watch those, man.”

Now, Bacot loves college basketball. He watches ACC games all the time, watches teams from other leagues, even late-night games from out west. He gobbles up a ton of college hoops.

But the biggest weeks of the year for his sport? Nope.

“I just couldn’t watch it, honestly,” he said Wednesday at Spectrum Center. “It was a tough watch because it was one of those things where you go from being in that situation to nobody caring about you, so I didn’t watch it at all.”

Still, the tournament is everywhere. It engulfs social media. People talk about it. And it’s on TV in restaurants, bars, just everywhere.

“I was in Miami, I was having a little fun,” Bacot said, smiling.