Open Date = Reset Button

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s first open date in its football schedule simply couldn’t have come at a better time.

To say the Tar Heels were reeling would be an understatement. So, not having to spend last week preparing for an opponent and then having a game over the weekend gave the program a needed respite from football and to navigate through real life and, sadly, the death of wide receiver Tylee Craft.

“The open week came at a perfect time,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday.

Craft passed away during UNC’s 41-34 home loss to Georgia Tech on October 12. The players knew it was coming, as Craft went into Hospice two days earlier, which meant his passing was imminent.

Yet even though Craft had been diagnosed in March 2022, and the team saw his fast deterioration the prior three weeks, it was still a kick in the soul to a program that had so fully embraced Craft and been there every step of the way.

On the field, the loss to the Yellow Jackets was Carolina’s fourth consecutive, three of which have come at home, and a seemingly emotionally and physically beleaguered team simply needed to step back, grab perspective, and exhale. So they did.

“Obviously, you don’t know timing,” Brown said, referring to knowing Craft would soon pass, but not exactly when. “I’ve been worried about Tylee leaving us for the last three weeks because we knew it wasn’t going to be long… And then from a football standpoint, we were so banged up it gave us a chance to get healthy.

“I don’t know that clear your mind is the right term, but at least grief and talk to your family about loss and loss of life and then start over.”

The Tar Heels (3-4 overall, 0-3 ACC) practiced three times last week, Tuesday-Thursday. School was on fall break, so the team was dismissed for the weekend following practice last Thursday morning. Sunday was Craft’s memorial service in Sumter, SC. Approximately two-thirds of the roster attended, as did almost all of the coaches.