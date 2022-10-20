CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s second open week of the season comes at a really good time for the team and program.

Aside from players healing some, and the staff working on what still ails the Tar Heels, they get a chance to shift gears a bit looking at how its roster for 2023 might be constructed. With that, they are doing due diligence this week in that respect.

“You start looking at who’s going to transfer, looking at who’s going to go to the NFL, and you’re assigning guys and looking at transfer portals,” Carolina Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday during a zoom with the media.

Alterations to the transfer portal by the NCAA have helped some. Kids can’t just contact compliance asking for the paper work to fill out for entering the portal, and be gone. Now, only players that have graduated or whose head coaches have been fired can enter the portal during the season.

The rest must wait until December, unlike last year when UNC lost several players once the season started. Linebackers Khadry Jackson and Eugene Asante, and wide receivers Emery Simmons and Khafre Brown, departed after the team was well into fall camp or the actual season.

“So, with the transfer portal, roster management is different than it’s ever been,” Brown said. “Trying to win the last five games but also trying to find out what’s going to happen with young guys going forward is very difficult to do, so we’ve got to ask them.

“If you’re not playing very much and don’t see a chance to play, are you planning on transferring because we need to know, we can look for someone in the transfer portal to take your place.”