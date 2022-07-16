Opponents 2022: Appalachian State
THI continues our 12-part series looking at North Carolina’s football opponents for the upcoming season.
The Tar Heels went 6-7 last season, falling to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but made three staff changes, including bringing in defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. UNC will also have a new quarterback after three years of Sam Howell setting most QB records for the Tar Heels.
So, here we dive into each of Carolina’s 12 opponents for the season that begins August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M. Mack Brown’s team begins practice July 29.
Here, we look at UNC’s second game:
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Following North Carolina's home opener against FAMU, the Tar Heels will travel to Boone for an in-state matchup with Appalachian State on September 3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium (30,000)
The last time these teams matched up, App State defeated the Tar Heels, 34-31, in 2019 in Keenan Stadium. However, with this most recent result and ASU’s history this century, UNC Coach Mack Brown understands the challenge that awaits his team in western North Carolina.
"Going to Boone, they have done as good of a job as anybody in the country,” Carolina’s coach recently said. “It's hard to play up there."
Head Coach:
Third-year coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers. Clark owns a 20-7 record as head coach of App State, including a 10-4 finish last season.
Clark, a two-time All-American for the Mountaineers in 1996 and 1998, has an emotional investment with the school that pushes him to keep the App State football tradition alive.
"It's a dream come true,” Clark said. "It means a lot to me. It's a place that I have a lot of pride in, and I want to see it do well. You don't mind doing the long hours. I have three times the investment than anyone else. I played, coached, and went to school there, so I want this place to be very successful."
Noteworthy:
According to Athlon Sports, App St. will enter this season ranked No.48 in the country. The Mountaineers lost its top three recievers from a season ago and three of its top six tacklers.
Returning Starters:
Offensively, the Mountaineers return seven starters. However, the coaching staff will have to find new receiving production as the team lost three of its top pass-catching threats from a season ago.
Defensively, App State returns six starters from last season's defense, including Trey Cobb, Nick Hampton, Steven Jones Jr., and Jordon Earle. However, the Mountaineers must replace three of its top six tacklers from a season ago.
Stars:
Offensively, Appalachian State returns four starters along the offensive line. Running back tandem, Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples combined for 2,052 yards last season. The Mountaineers also return veteran quarterback Chase Brice. The former 4-star QB threw for 3,337 yards and a 27 to 11 touchdown to interception ratio.
Key Stats:
The Mountaineers finished second in the Sun Belt in total offense (441.3 yards per game) and scoring (34.5).
My thoughts:
This will be the first true road test for many of UNC's young, talented players. The Tar Heels likely will face some adversity in Boone, and it will be interesting to see how this rendition of UNC football deals with tough times. The coaching staff will learn a lot about the team from this game. If the battle for the starting quarterback hasn't been settled before the Sept. 3 meeting, the Mountaineers are capable enough to force the cream to rise to the top.
App State boasts one of the top offensive lines in the country. So, if UNC's young defensive line can wreak havoc against the experienced group, fans of the Tar Heels should take that as a positive sign for the group's development.