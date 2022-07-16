Opponents 2022: Appalachian State

THI continues our 12-part series looking at North Carolina’s football opponents for the upcoming season. The Tar Heels went 6-7 last season, falling to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but made three staff changes, including bringing in defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. UNC will also have a new quarterback after three years of Sam Howell setting most QB records for the Tar Heels. So, here we dive into each of Carolina’s 12 opponents for the season that begins August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M. Mack Brown’s team begins practice July 29. Here, we look at UNC’s second game:

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Following North Carolina's home opener against FAMU, the Tar Heels will travel to Boone for an in-state matchup with Appalachian State on September 3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium (30,000) The last time these teams matched up, App State defeated the Tar Heels, 34-31, in 2019 in Keenan Stadium. However, with this most recent result and ASU’s history this century, UNC Coach Mack Brown understands the challenge that awaits his team in western North Carolina. "Going to Boone, they have done as good of a job as anybody in the country,” Carolina’s coach recently said. “It's hard to play up there." Head Coach: Third-year coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers. Clark owns a 20-7 record as head coach of App State, including a 10-4 finish last season. Clark, a two-time All-American for the Mountaineers in 1996 and 1998, has an emotional investment with the school that pushes him to keep the App State football tradition alive. "It's a dream come true,” Clark said. "It means a lot to me. It's a place that I have a lot of pride in, and I want to see it do well. You don't mind doing the long hours. I have three times the investment than anyone else. I played, coached, and went to school there, so I want this place to be very successful." Noteworthy: According to Athlon Sports, App St. will enter this season ranked No.48 in the country. The Mountaineers lost its top three recievers from a season ago and three of its top six tacklers.

App State beat the Tar Heels three years ago at Kenan Stadium. (Jenna Miller/THI)