Opponents 2022: Florida A&M

So, here we dive into each of Carolina’s 12 opponents for the season that begins August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M. Mack Brown’s team begins practice July 29.

The Tar Heels went 6-7 last season, falling to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but made three staff changes, including bringing in defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. UNC will also have a new quarterback after three years of Sam Howell setting most QB records for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina will kick off its 122nd football season on August 27 when Florida A&M travels to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels.

This matchup will mark UNC's first with an HBCU since 2015, when hosted North Carolina A&T. UNC Coach Mack Brown is excited to celebrate the history of HBCU football.

"I'm really excited about Florida A&M at home and celebrating HBCUs,” he said a few weeks ago at the Kenan Football Center. “We've got Coach Bill Hayes (longtime A&T coach) and Rod Broadway (former Central & A&T coach) as our honorary captains. Florida A&M has Coach Rudy Hubbard coming in for their honorary captain, and they may have some more as they go.

"We are going to honor their bands. We're going to honor the black fraternities and sororities on our campus. There will be a lot of different ceremonies going on before the game, and it will be a highlighted game on the ACC Network at eight o'clock at night, so I'm really excited to start the season in that fashion."

Note: Broadway also played defensive tackle for the Tar Heels in the 1970s.

Before those celebrations begin, we take a look into the Tar Heels’ opener with Florida A&M:



Head Coach:

Former Clemson player Willie Simmons leads the Rattlers in his fourth year at the helm. With the recent success of the program, Simmons likes the direction things are going.

"I'm so excited about the things happening here,” he said. "We had pro day, and when you look at the fact that 31 of 32 teams showed up to evaluate our young men, it just shows which way our program is going."

Recent Noteworthy:

Florida A&M is 18-5 over its last two seasons, including a 9-3 record and a berth in the FCS playoffs in the 2021 campaign. The Rattlers finished the season ranked No. 24 in the FCS coaches’ poll.