Opponents 2022: Virginia

North Carolina travels to Charlottesville, VA, to participate in 'The South's Oldest Rivalry' in an early November showdown with Virginia. The meeting with the Cavaliers will serve as the Tar Heels’ ninth game of the season.

Carolina left Kenan Stadium victorious over UVA in last fall’s meeting, ending the Cavaliers’ four-game winning streak against the Heels.

UNC got off to a fast start but found itself trailing, 28-24, at halftime. After the break, however, the Heels came out swinging. Carolina outscored UVA, 35-11, in the second half.

UVA started the season 6-2 but dropped its last four games. Bronco Mendenhall surprisingly announced his retirement, and the bowl matchup versus SMU was canceled, so the Wahoos finished at 6-6.

Ton Elliott was hired to replace Mendenhall, and with it he inherits plenty of skill on offense, notably quarterback Brennan Armstrong, and a bevy of accomplished receivers. But he has begun the process of building the UVA program in his image. So while many of the parts are known, the overall manner Virginia will march forward isn’t.

Today, we preview UNC’s game at Virginia: