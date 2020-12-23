TarHeelIllustrated - Opt Outs Afford Clearer Glimpse Of The 2021 Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter and Dyami Brown opting out of the Orange Bowl might have many North Carolina fans a bit ruffled, but it doesn’t bother their teammates. And it may not be such a terrible thing for the UNC program. The Tar Heels would love to have the services of the future NFL players, but they also have confidence in the guys behind them who now have opportunities to step up on the biggest stage the program has played on seven decades. They’re looking forward to seeing what the next wave of Heels can do. “I'm excited to see some of the young guys step up,” said senior Tomon Fox. “It kind of gives you a glimpse of what's gonna happen next year. So, I feel like it's gonna be a huge step for them to get some good game experience, some starting experience actually. And then it prepares them for next year.” That’s really what this is all about. UNC has a chance to make an even bigger national push next season, and with the trio not playing, the Tar Heels can get a bit more of a head start on whatever it is they’ll become. Consider that 10 days working as the other starting middle linebacker and then 60-70 game reps versus No. 5 Texas A&M will speed up Eugene Asante’s readiness for next season regardless of how he performs. The third-year sophomore has played just 93 snaps at linebacker this season grading out at 73.0, according to PFF. A year ago, he played just 58 snaps. Now, Asante has been a regular on special teams the last two season, getting on the field for 156 plays this year and 148 last fall, totaling 304 special teams plays. Combined, he’s been on the field for 455 plays, so he’s used to the speed and physicality of the college game.

Khafre Brown could benefit from his brother opting out by getting plenty of reps versus A&M. (USA Today)

This will be a different animal, though, but with it is an amazing opportunity. Asante (17 tackles this season) will go into the offseason already knowing what it’s like to practice with the ones and play a full game against the kind of team UNC will contend with next fall if it approaches its clear goals. “I'm excited to see what Eugene Asante is gonna do on January 2, because seeing him, especially this past year in fall camp and over the season between our breaks scrimmaging against the offense, he looks really good,” said junior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, who will line up alongside Asante in the Orange Bowl. “His speed, his covering hitting, him blitzing and hitting holes. So, I’m excited to see Eugene go out there and play, I know he's excited too.” Brown’s younger brother Khafre (13 receptions, 297 yards, two TDs), may be the beneficiary of more reps and so might Emery Simmons (15 receptions, 201 yards, one TD) and Antoine Green (three catches, 37 yards, one score). Perhaps even Josh Downs (three, 28 and one) will factor into the equation, as well. Each player will be back next season, so this is another example of how next year’s team can benefit. In place of Carter likely will be two or perhaps three players. Freshman DJ Jones would have played a role, but he will miss the Orange Bowl because of a lower body injury suffered during practice the week of the Miami game. But junior British Brooks (nine attempts, 46 yards), sophomore Josh Henderson (12 attempts, 46 yards) and freshman Elijah Green (10 attempts, 55 yards) will get increased practice reps and a chance to do something versus the Aggies.

Henderson has 30 carries for 173 yards in two seasons at UNC. (USA Today)