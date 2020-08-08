TarHeelIllustrated - Opted-Out Heels Have Teammates' Full Support

CHAPEL HILL - Three North Carolina football players chose to opt out of the 2020 season, the school announced Friday, and they have the full support from their teammates. Senior safety D.J. Ford, junior cornerback Bryce Watts and sophomore cornerback and special teams player Javon Terry will remain on scholarship and keep the benefits that come with it, but they will not play for the Tar Heels this season. Friction among their teammates choosing to still suit up? Not a chance. “I respect their decision,” junior nickelback Trey Morrison said via zoom following Saturday’s practice, UNC’s third of fall camp. “They’re like brothers to me, family to me, so I can’t do nothing but support them.” Senior safety Myles Wolfolk understands there’s no point in judging the trio, as everyone walks in different shoes. “The guys told us they opted out and we hundred percent respect their decision,” he said. “I mean it’s a crazy time right now, it’s a global pandemic and it’s hard – it’s hard for a lot of people. Everybody’s situation is different, so you have no choice but to respect their decision.”



Trey Morrison hasn't thought at all about opting out of the season. (Jenna Miller, THI)

So far, at least 10 players in the ACC have opted out, including two from Duke, which was also announced Friday. Syracuse, Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech also have players choosing that path. If any other schools have, they hadn’t made that information public as of Saturday afternoon. Morrison, however, never gave it any thought. “There was no decision to be made,” he said. “I love football, and if football’s going to play, I’m going to play no matter what.” Three UNC players opting out was quickly buried in the news cycle by Saturday morning when the Mid-American Conference announced it was cancelling its season and Syracuse players boycotted practice for two days this week because of concerns about the virus and how they’re protected from it. Have the Tar Heels discussed what’s going on in other conferences and even at Syracuse? “On my team, no, honestly,” Wolfolk said replied. “Most of us want to play, almost all of us want to play. A few guys have opted out for personal reasons and, like I said, we respect that decision 100 percent. But we want to play football. We’re here to get a degree and play football, that’s what we’re on scholarship for and that’s what we do. So, we’re doing everything we can. “We have a great protocol here for COVID, trying to stay safe and trying to keep within our bubble so to make sure we don’t get any COVID within our team and keep playing as many games as we can. So we’re doing our part.”





Chazz Surratt (21) isn't interested in opting out, his focus is showing the NFL how much he's improved. (Jenna Miller, THI)