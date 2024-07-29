CHAPEL HILL – The constant praise by Mack Brown of his secondary is all-encompassing.

He raves about the cornerback spots with its experience, talent, and depth. And he has done nothing but speak positives about the safety and star positions. Again, talent, depth, and experience.

“I’m really pleased with the secondary,” Brown said. “We’re going to be deeper and I think better than we’ve been.”

Beginning with safety, think about it for a minute:

Even with injuries as a sophomore last year, Will Hardy has played 569 career snaps. DeAndre Boykins, who missed last season with a torn ACL, has played 971, though at the star position. Jakeen Harris, who waslostfor the season in the first game a year ago at NC State, has logged 1,833 career snaps. And Stick Lane has been on the field on defense for 2,552 snaps. That’s 5,925 just at safety alone.

“We’ll be deeper at safety than we’ve been,” Brown said.

Boykins started all 14 games at the star position two seasons ago, but has been moved mostly to safety. The expectation is that’s where he will be when fall camp opens Monday night, though he could rotate at star, too.

Still not 100 percent in his recovery, Boykins participated in the spring, doing everything at full speed (once April arrived) except hitting. His time at star depends on how Kaleb Cost and Tre Miller perform over the next month.

“Dre can play star or safety,” Brown said about Boykins. “He’s a tackler, he’s a tough guy in space. I’m really, really proud of him. He loves football, and that’s a huge part of his life. When he got hurt, I really worried about him, he was so down… It was hard on him. It was a really hard fall.”