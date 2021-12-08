The most relevant recruiting question among North Carolina Tar Heel basketball fans is, "What about G.G. Jackson?"

In the fall it appeared the nation's tenth-ranked player in the 2023 class was on pace to perhaps be the next current junior to join Simeon Wilcher as a UNC commit. But as of late it appears that his recruitment is taking more of a wide open complexion.

This leads us to the pursuit of addressing where things stand and how we arrived here.