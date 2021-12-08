Our Latest Take On The G.G. Jackson Recruitment
The most relevant recruiting question among North Carolina Tar Heel basketball fans is, "What about G.G. Jackson?"
In the fall it appeared the nation's tenth-ranked player in the 2023 class was on pace to perhaps be the next current junior to join Simeon Wilcher as a UNC commit. But as of late it appears that his recruitment is taking more of a wide open complexion.
This leads us to the pursuit of addressing where things stand and how we arrived here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news