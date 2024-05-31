Official visit season for high school football prospects is here, and for North Carolina, that means a host of targeted players will be in Chapel Hill over the next month looking to learn more about Mack Brown’s program. And, it means UNC will try its best to sway some noteworthy talents to wear Carolina blue during their college careers.

It begins Friday, the last day of May, with four prospects taking their OVs at UNC. Three 4-star players, Christian Evans, Herbert Scroggins, and Jasper Parker plus 3-star Devin Ancrum, all members of the class of 2025, are on tap first this weekend.

Evans is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle who attends Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, VA, which is where the Washington Commanders’ offices are located. Evans will take an official visit to Virginia next weekend, followed by Virginia the weekend after, and then Oklahoma starting June 21.

Scroggins is a 6-foot-3, 233-pound outside linebacker from Savannah, GA, and is highly sought after by a number of major programs, including Alabama, Tennessee, and Miami, among many others. His other OV known at this time will start June 21 at Miami.

Parker is a 6-foot, 200-pound running back from Marrero, LA, which is in the New Orleans area. Among his extensive and impressive list of other offers are from Alabama, Oregon, USC, Florida State, and Tennessee. He has also visited Oklahoma State.

Devin Ancrum, a 3-star defensive lineman from Hoschton, GA, will be in town this weekend. Ancrum committed to the Tar Heels in April.

Visits will occur through the weekend beginning June 21, with next weekend, June 7, the biggest one on the docket, as 11 prospects are taking their OVs at that time.

A few other noteworthy targets to keep an eye on visiting Chapel Hill over the next month are 4-star WR Malik Clark, 4-star safety Onis Konanbunny, and 4-star strongside defensive end and Ohio State commit London Merit all coming in next weekend. Merrit, by the way, takes his OV at OSU starting June 14.

Three-star outside linebacker Taeshawn Alston, 3-star safety Donovan Starr, and 4-star running back and Georgia commit Bo Walker will be in the weekend of June 14. The following weekend includes

The last weekend of the month includes OVs from 3-star safety and UNC commit Javion Butts and 3-star Washington, DC, safety Kainoa Winston.

UNC begins the stretch with 10 commits for its class of 2025.

This is a fluid list, and more names are noted in our class of 2025 thread on the Blue Heaven premium message board.