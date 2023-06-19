OV Pushes UNC On Top For Virgnia Safety Kameron Courtney
Kameron Courtney, a 3-star safety who attends Freedom High School in Woodbridge, VA, was at North Carolina this past weekend taking an official visit.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder is the No. 29 overall prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He also has offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and most importantly to THI readers, North Carolina.
He released a final five schools on June 9 of UNC, Pitt, UVA, Virginia Tech, and Indiana. A source close to the situation tells THI Courtney will choose from between UNC and the Hoosiers.
To learn more about his recruitment and see how the OV with the Tar Heels went, THI caught up with Courtney to get his thoughts about UNC:
