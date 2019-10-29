4-Star DT Oxendine Intrigued By UNC's Changes
Octavious Oxendine, a 4-star defensive tackle from North Hardin High School in Radcliffe, KY, was among a group of noteworthy prospects taking official visits at North Carolina this past weekend, w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news