Pangos AA Camp: Fast rising Josh Hall's recruitment taking off
CERRITOS, Calif. -- Smooth shooting four-star wing Josh Hall burst onto the national scene with a strong junior season. He's continued into the spring and has become one of the most sought after pl...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news