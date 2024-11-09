Patience Paying Off for Cowan

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan didn’t expect to end up in Chapel Hill playing for the Tar Heels. If he had it his way, his time at Ohio State would have served as a stepping stone to the NFL.
But, that wasn’t the case.
And that’s why now, for Cowan, patience is a virtue. Beginning his career with the Buckeyes, Cowan suffered a season-ending injury before getting the chance to step on the field in Columbus.
As a coveted 4-star recruit, his expectations at Ohio State ended up being much different than reality, as he played just 44 snaps across five games in 2021. Cowan made the decision to enter the transfer portal in 2022, a choice that led him straight to Chapel Hill.
“For me growing up, I was always a Tar Heel born and bred, whether that be basketball or football. [I] never really had any Duke fans in my family, we’re a big Carolina family,” said Cowan. “It really was a no-brainer for me. I just wanted to come somewhere where I knew I’d be well taken care of and Carolina felt like home for me.”
Cowan appeared in 12 games during his first season with the Tar Heels, logging 200 snaps and five tackles.
In the years since, Cowan’s progress had once again been derailed by injuries, playing in just six contests in 2023, where he missed the final seven games of the season.
Ironically enough, it was an injury to another Tar Heel that allowed him to blossom in his final collegiate season.
When Kaimon Rucker suffered a lower-body injury prior to UNC’s contest against Charlotte, Geoff Collins and the Tar Heel defense lacked experience at the Rush position. This prompted Collins and defensive line coach Ted Monachino to approach Cowan with a proposition: learn the position and fill in for Rucker.
This provided an opportunity, all Cowan could ask for.
“Coach Monachino and Coach Collins came up to me and just kind of made sure I was okay with it first before having me learn an entire new position, but I told him I was ready for it,” said Cowan. “Really all I wanted was an opportunity, so wherever that could be, wherever I could get more of an opportunity to play ball, I was willing to do it.”
Cowan recorded double-digit snaps in wins over Charlotte and NC Central, and tallied 12 plays in the loss to James Madison.
With the help of Rucker in the film room and experience on the field, he emerged into a mainstay at the position for UNC until Rucker's return, logging 54 snaps against Duke and a career-high 59 at home against Pittsburgh.
Through the season’s first seven games, Cowan amassed 165 snaps, and with Rucker back on the field, Cowan's playing time has dropped, but it's more than it was in previous season. He played a combined 48 snaps in the loss to Georgia Tech and wins at Virginia and at Florida State. He's on pace for 267 snaps in the regular season, which would be the most in his career.
“First and foremost, It’s truly been a blessing to have the opportunity to get those snaps. It’s pretty much all I’ve ever wanted. I feel like I’m a firm believer in good things coming to those who wait and I’ve stayed patient,” said Cowan. “I've prepared the right way each and every day and I feel like now I’m kind of reaping the benefits of that. It’s definitely been a great opportunity to just to showcase my talents and let my light shine.”
Cowan’s journey from Charlotte to Columbus and back to North Carolina in Chapel Hill required patience, but also support, something he was given plenty of from his family.
While with the Buckeyes, both his parents and grandparents made the trip to every game, and now, with a much shorter drive, they can be found in the stands inside Kenan Stadium, enjoying their son’s emergence.
“It’s been definitely rewarding for them. Regardless of the circumstances or situation, they’ve always been my biggest fan, my number one supporters,” said Cowan. “Just having that support system, knowing that you have people who are going to have your back regardless of the circumstance drives me to keep going and keep pushing.”
Cowan has worked his way into a staple on the North Carolina defense, albeit one that has struggled to find consistent success.
But, now that he’s reaping the benefits of his patience, hard work, and commitment, he wants to be more than just a player, he wants to be a leader.
“I’ve always seen myself as a leader and I take pride in being a leader, not just vocally, but through actions as well,” said Cowan.
With just five regular season games remaining in his collegiate career, he’s embracing the opportunity to become that contributor and leader, one snap at a time.