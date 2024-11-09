Patience Paying Off for Cowan

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan didn’t expect to end up in Chapel Hill playing for the Tar Heels. If he had it his way, his time at Ohio State would have served as a stepping stone to the NFL. But, that wasn’t the case. And that’s why now, for Cowan, patience is a virtue. Beginning his career with the Buckeyes, Cowan suffered a season-ending injury before getting the chance to step on the field in Columbus. As a coveted 4-star recruit, his expectations at Ohio State ended up being much different than reality, as he played just 44 snaps across five games in 2021. Cowan made the decision to enter the transfer portal in 2022, a choice that led him straight to Chapel Hill. “For me growing up, I was always a Tar Heel born and bred, whether that be basketball or football. [I] never really had any Duke fans in my family, we’re a big Carolina family,” said Cowan. “It really was a no-brainer for me. I just wanted to come somewhere where I knew I’d be well taken care of and Carolina felt like home for me.” Cowan appeared in 12 games during his first season with the Tar Heels, logging 200 snaps and five tackles. In the years since, Cowan’s progress had once again been derailed by injuries, playing in just six contests in 2023, where he missed the final seven games of the season. Ironically enough, it was an injury to another Tar Heel that allowed him to blossom in his final collegiate season.

“It’s truly been a blessing to have the opportunity to get those snaps. It’s pretty much all I’ve ever wanted. I feel like I’m a firm believer in good things coming to those who wait and I’ve stayed patient." UNC DL Jacolbe Cowan

When Kaimon Rucker suffered a lower-body injury prior to UNC’s contest against Charlotte, Geoff Collins and the Tar Heel defense lacked experience at the Rush position. This prompted Collins and defensive line coach Ted Monachino to approach Cowan with a proposition: learn the position and fill in for Rucker. This provided an opportunity, all Cowan could ask for. “Coach Monachino and Coach Collins came up to me and just kind of made sure I was okay with it first before having me learn an entire new position, but I told him I was ready for it,” said Cowan. “Really all I wanted was an opportunity, so wherever that could be, wherever I could get more of an opportunity to play ball, I was willing to do it.” Cowan recorded double-digit snaps in wins over Charlotte and NC Central, and tallied 12 plays in the loss to James Madison. With the help of Rucker in the film room and experience on the field, he emerged into a mainstay at the position for UNC until Rucker's return, logging 54 snaps against Duke and a career-high 59 at home against Pittsburgh. Through the season’s first seven games, Cowan amassed 165 snaps, and with Rucker back on the field, Cowan's playing time has dropped, but it's more than it was in previous season. He played a combined 48 snaps in the loss to Georgia Tech and wins at Virginia and at Florida State. He's on pace for 267 snaps in the regular season, which would be the most in his career.

Jacolbe Cowan played 200 snaps for UNC in 2022 and is back in the rotation this season. (Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)