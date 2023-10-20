CHAPEL HILL – Unlike many highly regarded football players coming out of high school, Beau Atkinson knew his time would come provided he take care of personal business in building his game. So, instead of getting antsy, he waited patiently.

Atkinson was a 4-star tight end/defensive end at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, but when he got to North Carolina, he wasn’t quite big enough or elastic enough to handle the rigors and requirements of getting regular snaps in actual games. And he knew it.

Yet, he didn't complain about not getting on the field, Atkinson simply went to work. First on the UNC scout team, then in the weight and film rooms. Making himself into a productive football player was a non-negotiable. It was going to happen.

“Number one, physically, I was not at the physical standpoint to be able to play,” said Atkinson, a redshirt freshman who is averaging 15.5 snaps per game this season. “I was a little bit lighter then; I was probably like 235 pounds, which is not terrible. But this offseason, I prioritized putting on a lot of weight.

“And then another thing is I was a lot stiffer then, and so I put another big prioritization on mobility, so I could be able to bend the edge better. I think that helped me a lot.”

Atkinson says he’s between 255 and 260 pounds now, and his agility on the edge has been obvious from day one of this season. It was clear he was different when practice started in August, and it has carried into the games.

He played 16 snaps in the opener versus South Carolina, and among his efforts was a sack of Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. That also happened to be the young Tar Heel's wow game, but not his wow moment. That came in an aspect not often considered by football outsiders.

“We had worked on some wildcat checks and checks for that and for a specific play,” he recalled. “And then they actually came out into the wildcat. So, I was like we had a play called and I had to switch out of that and go to something totally different.