One of the top players in North Carolina in the class of 2024 is Jonathan Paylor out of Cummings High School in Burlington. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is currently the No. 2 player in the state and No. 167 overall in the nation.

Paylor has been on the Tar Heels' recruiting radar since his freshman season. He just recently released a top 8 list that included the Tar Heels with Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, NC State, and South Carolina.

The standout was one of several visitors that made the trip to Chapel Hill this weekend. Paylor has been on campus numerous time over the past three seasons including a few game day visits last fall.

THI caught up with Paylor to get his thoughts on the trip to North Carolina.