CHAPEL HILL – Kobe Paysour is ready.

He is ready to take on a big role in North Carolina’s passing game, and will certainly have that opportunity.

Paysour had some flare-ups a year ago, mainly when filling in at slot for Josh Downs when the prolific receiver missed two games with an injury and the Holiday Bowl after opting out. A 6-foot, 185-pound native of Kings Mountain, NC, Paysour made the most of it in those games.

In wins over Appalachian State, Georgia State, and the loss to Oregon in the bowl game, Paysour combined to catch 20 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 98 yards and a score versus the Ducks, who finished the season ranked No. 15 in the nation.

With Downs and Antoine Green off to the NFL, Paysour sees his time as now to step forward and produce every week, and he is using them as a template for future success.

“I feel like I grew just watching ’Toine and Josh,” he said. “How they play and how they approach the game, and how it affected me was me taking it more serious looking at the playbook and studying other defenses. That really helped me.”

Paysour is a shifty route-runner, and darts well with explosiveness once the ball is in his hands. He can go over the middle for the ball, deep, and has flare-for-the-dramatic instincts at the position. With that, improving and refining technical aspects have been a primary point of emphasis in the offseason.