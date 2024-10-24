Paysour's Last Year: Injuries, Maturity, 40-Year Decision, Craft and More

CHAPEL HILL – Kobe Paysour met with the media Tuesday for the first time in more than a year.

His most recent interview session came before he broke a foot last October, then he broke the other foot in December once he was ready to return for the bowl game, had another procedure in the spring, and requests to speak with Paysour were put on hold when fall camp started so he could work his way back without having to publicly discuss it.

So, Paysour fielding questions at the Kenan Football Center was a bit of a triumph for him, and for the media, given that he’s one of North Carolina’s top wide receivers with perhaps the most explosiveness in that position group.

“It was hard, but at the same time, I feel like I needed that because I needed to get better like with off the field stuff like academics and being a student of the game. That’s pretty much it.”

Losing football for an extended period of time forced Paysour to look at other things in his life and purpose for being at UNC. It also made him appreciate football more as well.

“Also coming back to what Coach (Mack) Brown says, it made me think of the 40-year decision that he always preaches.”

Paysour has shown flashes at times of a player who could play at the next level, but even if he does, NFL careers don’t last long and plenty of guys in the league make the minimum salary. So, the injury, time away from football, and Brown’s message finally resonating got the junior from Kings Mountain, NC, thinking very long term about his life and what he can get out of the Carolina experience.

“I was young still,” Paysour said, referring to his mindset before the injuries. I was just sophomore and just wanted to play ball. You can grow a lot in a year.”

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Paysour is sixth on the team with 12 receptions for 217 yards and no scores. But his snap numbers were limited earlier in the season because he was still slowly returning to action. In fact, 134 of his 249 snaps this season have come in the last two games as have 10 of his 22 targets.

Right below is video of Paysour’s Q&A session Tuesday followed by some notes from what he had to say:



