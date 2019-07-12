Peach Jam: Puff Johnson talks reclassification, potential suitors
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Puff Johnson has a variety of avenues that he can take. The top-50 wing has pondered a late reclassification into the 2019 class with a bevy of national suitors offering an ea...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news