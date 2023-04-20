CHAPEL HILL – A stout defensive front is often a key ingredient for an elite college football defense, and when you have a player in the middle who can clog things up and also get pressure in the quarterbacks face passing situations, the chances of that defense being among the upper-echelon is increased.

And with senior defensive tackle Myles Murphy, it appears North Carolina’s defensive front maybe poised for success.

Typically, when a defensive linemen gets playing time as a true freshman, it’s an indicator that the player possess special physical tools. And as the athlete gets older, the mental starts to catch up with the physical. And while UNC Coach Mack Brown says the whole group improved this spring, Murphy is an example of the unit’s entire advancement.

“They are growing up,” said Brown following UNC’s spring game. “And they know it's been a whole lot of talk about our defensive line not penetrating, not getting sacks. I think they have heard it, and they are tired of hearing it, and they are trying to rectify it.”

Murphy's impressive physical abilities and veteran leadership make him a standout on the field. His improved mobility, unwavering drive, relentless effort, and contagious energy have earned him a prominent role on the Tar Heels' defense.

Murphy's rare blend of power and agility have been evident during UNC's spring game, where he effectively controlled his assigned gap, disrupted plays with his penetrating ability, and forced quarterbacks to make plays on the run.