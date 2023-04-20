Peay's View: Breaking Down Myles Murphy's Game
CHAPEL HILL – A stout defensive front is often a key ingredient for an elite college football defense, and when you have a player in the middle who can clog things up and also get pressure in the quarterbacks face passing situations, the chances of that defense being among the upper-echelon is increased.
And with senior defensive tackle Myles Murphy, it appears North Carolina’s defensive front maybe poised for success.
Typically, when a defensive linemen gets playing time as a true freshman, it’s an indicator that the player possess special physical tools. And as the athlete gets older, the mental starts to catch up with the physical. And while UNC Coach Mack Brown says the whole group improved this spring, Murphy is an example of the unit’s entire advancement.
“They are growing up,” said Brown following UNC’s spring game. “And they know it's been a whole lot of talk about our defensive line not penetrating, not getting sacks. I think they have heard it, and they are tired of hearing it, and they are trying to rectify it.”
Murphy's impressive physical abilities and veteran leadership make him a standout on the field. His improved mobility, unwavering drive, relentless effort, and contagious energy have earned him a prominent role on the Tar Heels' defense.
Murphy's rare blend of power and agility have been evident during UNC's spring game, where he effectively controlled his assigned gap, disrupted plays with his penetrating ability, and forced quarterbacks to make plays on the run.
One of Murphy's strengths is his fluid hip movement, allowing him to maneuver through zone blocks and meet running backs at the line of scrimmage, showcasing his athleticism.
Despite his 300-pound frame, Murphy also demonstrates impressive acceleration and speed in short areas, enabling him to rapidly close in on plays.
His adept hand placement during bull rushes disrupts offensive linemen's balance and weakens their edges in pass protection, playing with the violence. While sacks are typically associated with edge rushers, Murphy has also proven his ability to rush the quarterback and collapse the pocket with his explosive burst off the snap.
Murphy's versatility to play in different positions along the defensive line adds to his value, although he is most effective as a defensive tackle.
He played 532 snaps last season even though for a period of time he couldn’t practice because of a badly banged up ankle. His production was also limited, as Murphy finished with 29 tackles, one sack, 10 hurries, and 12 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures by the offense.
His potential to develop into a complete three-down player at the next level is evident, and he is poised to continue making a significant impact on the Tar Heels' defense. With the physical tools to potentially be a first-round draft pick in the NFL, Murphy's success will undoubtedly benefit the Tar Heel defense greatly.
As UNC heads into year five of Brown's second stint, the focus on recruiting and developing talent along the defensive front, including the leadership of Murphy, portends to promising results. Murphy's combination of physical prowess, athleticism, and versatility make him a key asset to the Tar Heels' defense and a potential top draft pick in the NFL. With Murphy leading the charge, UNC's defensive line looks poised for success in the upcoming season.