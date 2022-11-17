Recruiting is the lifeline to any successful football program. To win a championship in college football, whether it's a divisional, conference or a national championship, teams must overcome adversity at some point.

Oftentimes, injuries and transfers can be obstacles for a program. However, in college football, recruiting can fortify clubs to better deal with personnel losses that are inevitable.

Since returning to North Carolina for his second stint, head coach Mack Brown has put an emphasis on recruiting, and is proud of how the efforts have paid off.

“It’s a credit to our coaches recruiting, and developing players, '' Brown said at his weekly press conference Monday. “We lost this many players on defense and players on offense throughout the year. We lost two starting running backs, and these guys are still stepping up and doing a good job playing.”