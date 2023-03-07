CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina closed out its regular season with a 62- 57 loss to Duke. And while the Tar Heels were competitive, a common theme throughout the season reared its head to bite the Heels yet again.

Carolina’s inability to close out games has been a consistent challenge for the former No.1 team in college basketball, and the Blue Devils were the latest team to take advantage of UNC’s late-game flaws.

Out of Carolina’s 12 losses in the regular season, seven of them came after the Tar Heels held a multiple possession second-half lead with an opportunity to put its foot on the opponents’ throat, but ultimately failed to do so.

In ACC play, UNC lost two games to Pittsburgh in which the Heels held six-point leads in the second half. Without Armando Bacot, Carolina led 37-31 and 45-40 before losing control against Virginia in Charlottesville.

Inside PNC arena, the Heels held a 54-48 lead over NC State but still lost. This doesn’t include the Miami game, where the Tar Heels played an even first half with the Hurricanes before a lackluster second half performance, it also doesn’t include the first Duke game, when a Pete Nance jumper with 3:58 tied the game at 57 in a 63-57 loss in Durham.

During UNC’s senior night, a Caleb Love three capped off a 13-2 scoring run giving the Heels a 49-45 lead forcing a Blue Devils timeout. But, like many times this season, Carolina allowed the opposition to respond with a run of its own, not allowing UNC to take control of the game.

“We take the four-point lead and we give Mark Mitchell a drive to his left for a layup,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said following the loss to Duke on Saturday night. “Then the next possession we gave a lob to Lively… I would say it was consistent with the close losses we suffered this year.