Former North Carolina Coach Roy Williams used to say, ‘Everything looks better when the ball goes in the basket.’ And for the 2023 rendition of the Tar Heels, the most efficient way for the ball to go through the basket is at the free throw line. Getting to the line is a staple in Carolina basketball. Playing inside-out, and using the combination of size and skill that the stereotypical UNC big has to get the opposing post players in foul trouble, and put the Heels in the bonus earlier. This season has been no different for the Tar Heels in that regard. On the year, Carolina gets to the line an average of 23.8 times a game, making 17.6 per game, often resulting in the Tar Heels making more free throws than their opposition attempts. According to Kenpom, 22.6 percent of UNC’s points come from the stripe, ranking them first in the ACC in the category and 16 in the country.

UNC hasn’t shot the ball well from three this season. In conference play, the Heels are shooting 30 percent from behind the arch, and it appears lately that teams are willing to give up the open three to UNC perimeter players, while putting extra bodies in the paint to deal with Carolina’s best player Armando Bacot. Despite the Tar Heels not catching fire from deep, the group has been able to keep up its efficiency rating through the free throw line. So far in February, however, the free throw line hasn’t been the Heels’ friend. Hubert Davis’ team opened the month with three consecutive losses, and the common theme is Carolina's inability to maintain its lopsided margin on the free throw line. In UNC’s most recent three-game losing streak, its opponents have attempted 68 free throws while the Heels have attempted just 51. “A huge part of our success is attacking the basket, through post or penetration and being able to score at the basket and get fouled and get to the free throw line…,” Davis recently said. “I hope that’s something we can get back to and improve on…

Getting Armando Bacot to free throw line is almost always a factor when the Tar Heels win game. (Kevin Roy/THI)