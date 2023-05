CHAPEL HILL – The last time Mack Brown lost two NFL-caliber receivers, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, he had a hard time replacing their production, as the star pass catchers provided the Tar Heels and led to the team becoming overly reliant on Josh Downs.

Now, two years later, the UNC coaching staff finds itself in a similar situation. However, this time, with the current rules of the transfer portal, Brown and his team reloaded at the position instead of depending on unproven talents to produce at a level they hadn’t previously reached.