CHAPEL HILL – When Hubert Davis took over the helm at North Carolina, one of the expected changes the first-year coach would make is to go from a traditional power forward to a guy who can stretch the floor and give the other Tar Heels room to operate.

Perhaps the Heel to benefit the most from the change in play style is UNC guard Caleb Love. With defenses forced to put their second tallest defender in a position to follow UNC’s four man all around the court, it opened up Love’s game, who arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a three-level scorer.