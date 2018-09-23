CHAPEL HILL – When Pittsburgh’s Dewayne Hendrix was flagged for being offsides midway through the third quarter Saturday, it didn’t seem like one of the biggest plays of the Panthers’ game at North Carolina. But it was.



The moment while the official informed the crowd of the infraction allowed some of the roasting fans in the sweltering stadium a respite, a chance to wave a game program in front of their faces or reach for a sip of whatever it was they were drinking. Offsides penalties are often ho-hum moments forgotten seconds later.

In this case, however, the mistake gave UNC needed life in salvaging a possession and possibly a game for the Tar Heels in their 38-35 victory. It was that big.

Setting the stage: UNC was facing a third-and-6 at its own 48-yard-line with 8:55 left in the third quarter and trailing the Panthers 28-21.

A Carolina offense that moved the ball in a variety of ways in the first half before stagnating on its final two possessions before intermission, succumbing to a pair of three-and-outs. The Heels opened the second half with another, and by the time they lined up just prior to Hendrix’s miscue, the Tar Heels had managed just 16 total yards on their previous 11 offensive snaps.

Shades of the California game were starting to hover above.

But, Hendrix broke from his three-point stance entering the neutral zone. Alertly, UNC left offensive tackle William Sweet saw this and popped up, drawing the flag on the Pitt Panther.