Penn State DE Smith Vilbert Transferring to UNC

North Carolina has picked up a commitment from Penn State defensive end Smith Vilbert, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

At 6-foot-6 and 281 pounds, Vilbert arrived in State College, PA, as part of its 2019 recruiting class. He played parts of three seasons before missing the entire 2022 regular season and all of 2023 with an injury. He did play in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

“He missed essentially two years of football. You’re talking about a guy who was a high-level basketball player when we recruited him. He is 6’6″, 280 pounds. He can run, he can bend, he’s aggressive, and he’s mature. You’ve got a mature football player,” Penn State Coach James Franklin told the media last September.

Vilbert returned this past fall playing in all 16 games for the Nittany Lions. He saw action in just 19 games in those first four years.

Vilbert was in on 12 tackles with 4 TFLs and 1.5 sacks this past fall. He deflected a pass and recovered a fumble. He also forced two fumbles.

Smith posted the news on Twitter/X on Wednesday night, writing the following, “PSU Family I just wanted to say I appreciate all of the love and support over the years that I’ve been apart of this program. I’ve met some great individuals that I can honestly call my brother’s, and some great coaches. I am Glad I can officially say I am a PSU graduate/alumni thank you!

“Last ride best ride!!!-The HatianSention is coming. LFG #GoHeels.”

For his career, Vilbert, who is from Monsey, NY, played 580 defensive snaps for PSU, including 339 this past season. He graded out at 64.8 in 2024.

Vilbert decided in January to use a medical redshirt for a seventh season of college football.

